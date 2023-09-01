Unlike the previous two years, transfer deadline day doesn’t have as much impact on Hartlepool.

One of the few advantages of being in the National League means that Pools are not bound by the parameters of the transfer window.

So while clubs up and down the country search for any late deals, Askey and his staff are able to pour their energy into focusing on bouncing back from Monday’s defeat at Chesterfield when they welcome Wealdstone to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With that said, however, the transfer deadline may still have some part to play on Pools throughout the day as it provides league clubs with their final opportunity until January to pry any players away.

So here, we take a look at some of the key deadline day issues involving Hartlepool.

Will Hartlepool United be active on transfer deadline day?

As mentioned, there is no deadline, as such, for Askey and his staff to bring players in today.

Hartlepool will still be able to go out and bring players in from league clubs or elsewhere beyond tonight’s 11pm deadline where they see fit.

That may be something Askey is purposely doing as he waits to see if any players fail to earn late moves to the Football League who otherwise might have been unavailable.

Those players then become available if they desire game time which means deals can, potentially, be struck up.

The close of the window will also allow clubs to give a final assessment of their squads, where some players may become surplus to requirements which, again, could see them become available over the coming weeks for moves.

Speaking ahead of Hartlepool’s Bank Holiday fixtures, first team coach Antony Sweeney had suggested how Pools would, perhaps, only be in the market should players who could improve them be brought to their attention given the size of the current squad.

"If there was somebody that became available, or pitched to us who we thought could improve us and make a real impact, I’m sure the manager and the chairman would look hard at making that deal happen,” said Sweeney.

"But we’ve done well. The lads have done well in the last couple of games. It’s not a case of wanting to bring anybody in to replace them, it’s just a case of if there’s more quality out there to add and help the group we’ve already got then why not?”

Since then, however, Pools have picked up a number of injuries to the likes of Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini where the club may be pushed into targeting reinforcements, depending on the severity of those injuries.

But speaking after the defeat at Chesterfield, boss Askey had said how nothing was imminent for Pools while they assess those injuries.

“There’s nothing lined up,” said Askey.

“We’ll just have to have a look at where we are with regards to injuries and then have a good look around because, again, there’s no point bringing people in if they’re no better than what we’ve got.”

If Hartlepool were to sell anybody on transfer deadline day, who would leave?

Despite the disappointment and obvious concerns of the injuries to both Dodds and Mancini, one thing they may do is prevent any late moves to the Football League.

Dodds joined the club in January and, by and large, has impressed whether that be at full-back or as a right-sided centre-back.

The defender, however, has required a scan for a knee injury picked up in the win over AFC Fylde with fears the 22-year-old could be set for a period of time on the sidelines.

Mancini joined the club on a free in the summer having been out of contract and has made a big impression in the opening month of the campaign with Askey recently suggesting ‘why wouldn’t teams be interested’ given his form.

“If I was watching him I’d want to take him. He’s playing really well,” Askey said following Hartlepool’s recent win over Southend United.

“He’s been a massive bonus and I think he gives everybody else confidence to do things as well. It’s not only his ability on the ball, his running power is strong and he looks a really good player. Hopefully it’s not just a honeymoon period.”

It’s unknown whether Mancini has had admirers from the Football League this month – if so, one of those might be Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst who was in attendance at the SMH Group Stadium for Hartlepool’s fixture with Chesterfield.

It’s unknown as to whether Hurst was on a scouting mission for any Hartlepool, or Chesterfield, players or whether he was simply a keen spectator taking in a game, but the Mariners boss is likely to have been impressed by Mancini before his exit either way.

Beyond that, Josh Umerah was the player deemed most likely to leave this summer after the club’s relegation from League Two.

The striker was the subject of interest from League One in January with Pools rejecting any approaches before Gillingham were keen to take the striker to League Two this summer until a fee could not be agreed.

Umerah scored on the opening day of the season before being sent off the following week which has led to him missing out the four games since as interest has simmered in the 26-year-old.

Umerah would still likely hold some value today should Pools be looking to bring in some finances to fund further deals, but it seems unlikely they will willingly part with an asset at this stage.

Do Hartlepool not have to sell before they buy?

The suggestion is not, although it is always a more preferred method, particularly at this level.

Pools do have a decent sized squad, irrespective of any perceived limitations within it.

The National League’s five substitutes rule means Askey can only name 16 players in his squad each week meaning there are players missing out on a regular basis.

Should a player of interest become available then it would be beneficial for the club to look to move one or two players on who have not, or are unlikely to feature.

Looking at the squad that could mean players such as Matt Dolan, who has yet to feature this season, and Edon Pruti who was dropped in favour of Alex Lacey – albeit he returned as a substitute at Chesterfield.

While Askey has praised the attitude of the likes of Brody Paterson and Jake Hastie, you suspect if the club were able to receive suitable offers, whether permanently or on loan with a percentage of the wages, the club would consider their options.

Mikael Ndjoli is one the club would like to move on, with today the last opportunity for Ndjoli to seek a league move elsewhere.