'I thought the players were excellent' says Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll after 1-0 National League defeat at Forest Green

By Mail Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:39 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 18:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Under-fire Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hailed his side’s performance despite a fourth defeat in a row.

The Pools slipped to a 1-0 reverse at promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers as Charlie McCann’s second-half effort separated the two sides.

But Sarll knows he needs results and fast in what is ultimately a results-based industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m as disappointed as ever to lose,” stressed Sarll after this latest setback, which leaves Pools in 18th place in the National League.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll praised his players following their 1-0 defeat at Forest Green on Saturday.Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll praised his players following their 1-0 defeat at Forest Green on Saturday.
Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll praised his players following their 1-0 defeat at Forest Green on Saturday.

“I thought the players were excellent. I thought we were the better side leading up to the opening goal, which I think ironically, was the one time where we defend poorly on the flanks.

“Up until then I thought we were very, very good.

“I think good energy is what my teams are linked with and we had that. We needed to get back to that, I needed us to get back that.

“I was delighted with the players’ attitude with the pressure that they’re playing under at the minute because it’s not easy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought they applied themselves brilliantly. On any other day we’re probably yielding twos, threes or fours from the chances that we had.

“The pressure is that Hartlepool expect to compete.

“Even though the season doesn’t finish for another 34 games, the demand for here and now is embedded in our soceity.

“We see it all over the country. I saw it with poor old Rob Edwards at Luton coming down from the Premier League.

“We’re okay with that as managers, we understand thats a societal compass.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarll made five changes from the side which lost at home against Rochdale last time out.

More from the match: One 8 and three 5s among starting XI as Pools lose 1-0 at Forest Green

And he explained he was “fed up” with what he perceived as a lack of desire.

“I’m fed up of watching players not tackle, I really am.

It’s the bedrock of my sides. Aggression, speed, momentum and teamship. I’m fed up of not seeing it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I put players into the team, especially away from home, who I thought were going to reflect how I want to be reflected and I thought they did that.

“I wanted the team to look like one of my teams.

“I have absolutely no problem with their performance and attitude out there.

“Maybe that’s got lost along the way in this opening dozen games, but I can tell you it certainly won’t in the next dozen.

"That never-say-die attitude has probably been my hallmark throughout my whole career from grassroots to going to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Those foundations have been embedded and I wanted a performance like that.

“I really wanted the win and I really had the belief we could, but when momentum’s in its way, you don’t always get it."

Sarll’s side are back in action next weekend when they host Sutton United, who were also relegated from the Football League last season.

Related topics:National LeaguePremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.