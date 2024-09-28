Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Under-fire Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hailed his side’s performance despite a fourth defeat in a row.

The Pools slipped to a 1-0 reverse at promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers as Charlie McCann’s second-half effort separated the two sides.

But Sarll knows he needs results and fast in what is ultimately a results-based industry.

“I’m as disappointed as ever to lose,” stressed Sarll after this latest setback, which leaves Pools in 18th place in the National League.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll praised his players following their 1-0 defeat at Forest Green on Saturday.

“I thought the players were excellent. I thought we were the better side leading up to the opening goal, which I think ironically, was the one time where we defend poorly on the flanks.

“Up until then I thought we were very, very good.

“I think good energy is what my teams are linked with and we had that. We needed to get back to that, I needed us to get back that.

“I was delighted with the players’ attitude with the pressure that they’re playing under at the minute because it’s not easy.

“I thought they applied themselves brilliantly. On any other day we’re probably yielding twos, threes or fours from the chances that we had.

“The pressure is that Hartlepool expect to compete.

“Even though the season doesn’t finish for another 34 games, the demand for here and now is embedded in our soceity.

“We see it all over the country. I saw it with poor old Rob Edwards at Luton coming down from the Premier League.

“We’re okay with that as managers, we understand thats a societal compass.”

Sarll made five changes from the side which lost at home against Rochdale last time out.

And he explained he was “fed up” with what he perceived as a lack of desire.

“I’m fed up of watching players not tackle, I really am.

It’s the bedrock of my sides. Aggression, speed, momentum and teamship. I’m fed up of not seeing it.

“I put players into the team, especially away from home, who I thought were going to reflect how I want to be reflected and I thought they did that.

“I wanted the team to look like one of my teams.

“I have absolutely no problem with their performance and attitude out there.

“Maybe that’s got lost along the way in this opening dozen games, but I can tell you it certainly won’t in the next dozen.

"That never-say-die attitude has probably been my hallmark throughout my whole career from grassroots to going to the Premier League.

“Those foundations have been embedded and I wanted a performance like that.

“I really wanted the win and I really had the belief we could, but when momentum’s in its way, you don’t always get it."

Sarll’s side are back in action next weekend when they host Sutton United, who were also relegated from the Football League last season.