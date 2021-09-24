Several players have been handed opportunities for Pools in recent weeks but none of them have been able to make an impact with the side winning and scoring just once in their last four matches in League Two.

The club have recently let defender Jake Lawlor join National League side Bromley on a short-term loan until October 26. More short term loan departures may follow as Challinor continues to look at the free agent market.

Pools’ back five and midfield three tend to remain consistent when fit, but injuries and suspensions are bound to present opportunities and the Pools boss wants his players to be ready.

“We know where we are in terms of our squad,” he said. “There are players who have nailed down a place where if they are fit, they will play.

"What you need is competition around that and players to come in and take their opportunities.

"There are players who feel they’ve done okay but I’m sure they think they can do more. You’ve got to grab the bull by the horns and stamp your place in the starting line-up when everyone is fit.

"Every player will back themselves to play which is easy to do but they’ve got to back that up on a Saturday afternoon or Tuesday evening.”

Pools host Exeter City at Victoria Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off), looking to continue their perfect start to the season at home.

But a lack of wins away from home is putting more pressure on the side to deliver wins at The Vic.

“[Oldham Athletic away] was our least effective performance but we managed to get a point out of it,” Challinor added.

“If we don’t play well, which will happen at times, then we need to make sure we’re taking something from the game which we’ve done.

"It’s a positive that we’ve picked up a result while not being at our best but we’ve got to make sure we do what is required to make sure we are at our best which is what this week has entailed for us in preparation for Saturday.”

