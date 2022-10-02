'I'm doing my job' - Josh Umerah discusses his impact for Hartlepool United during inspired comeback against Mansfield Town
Josh Umerah says he did not have a point to prove when coming off the bench to help rescue a point for Hartlepool United at Mansfield Town instead insisting he was merely ‘doing his job.’
Umerah was a surprise omission from interim manager Keith Curle’s starting line-up at the One Call Stadium with the 25-year-old on the bench despite leading Pools’ scoring charts this season.
Umerah had scored three times ahead of the trip to Mansfield following his undisclosed summer move from Wealdstone but was dropped with Curle favouring Mikael Ndjoli as the out-and-out striker against the Stags, supported by an attacking three of Tom Crawford, Wes McDonald and Reghan Tumilty.
But with Pools failing to make any inroads on Christy Pym’s goal in the opening hour of the contest, Curle turned to Umerah in what would prove to be an inspired move.
Most Popular
-
1
Hartlepool United player rating gallery as ex-Charlton Athletic striker gives 'the perfect response' in Mansfield Town draw
-
2
Middlesbrough news: Boro man to depart next week, Reading look at free agent
-
3
Keith Curle comments on Hartlepool United backroom staff including ex-Plymouth Argyle, Blackpool and Morecambe goalkeeper
Read More
Umerah latched onto Riley Harbottle’s slack back-pass before calmly taking the ball around Pym with his first touch of the game to slot into an empty net from a tight angle and hand Pools a lifeline.
Umerah continued to show his presence in the final third throughout the closing stages and would be rewarded for his endeavours in the final minute of the 90 when he got the better of Harbottle to reach Alex Lacey’s direct ball before again showing good composure to roll beyond Pym to send the travelling supporters delirious.
“I wouldn’t say I was coming on the pitch to make a statement to anyone, it’s more so for myself,” explained Umerah.
“I try and score goals for the team. Even if I don't score, I try and affect the game as much as possible, but it’s always nice to come off the bench and get a goal or two so I’m delighted with that.
“They were striker goals. So I just have to get myself into those types of positions as often as possible to try and get those goals.
“I was brought into the club to score goals and it’s nice when you do that. So I'm just doing my job. But it’s just about getting a result which is good.”