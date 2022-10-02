Umerah was a surprise omission from interim manager Keith Curle’s starting line-up at the One Call Stadium with the 25-year-old on the bench despite leading Pools’ scoring charts this season.

Umerah had scored three times ahead of the trip to Mansfield following his undisclosed summer move from Wealdstone but was dropped with Curle favouring Mikael Ndjoli as the out-and-out striker against the Stags, supported by an attacking three of Tom Crawford, Wes McDonald and Reghan Tumilty.

But with Pools failing to make any inroads on Christy Pym’s goal in the opening hour of the contest, Curle turned to Umerah in what would prove to be an inspired move.

Josh Umerah came off the bench to score twice for Hartlepool United against Mansfield Town. MI News & Sport Ltd

Umerah latched onto Riley Harbottle’s slack back-pass before calmly taking the ball around Pym with his first touch of the game to slot into an empty net from a tight angle and hand Pools a lifeline.

Umerah continued to show his presence in the final third throughout the closing stages and would be rewarded for his endeavours in the final minute of the 90 when he got the better of Harbottle to reach Alex Lacey’s direct ball before again showing good composure to roll beyond Pym to send the travelling supporters delirious.

“I wouldn’t say I was coming on the pitch to make a statement to anyone, it’s more so for myself,” explained Umerah.

Keith Curle made the bold decision to bench Josh Umerah from the off against Mansfield Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I try and score goals for the team. Even if I don't score, I try and affect the game as much as possible, but it’s always nice to come off the bench and get a goal or two so I’m delighted with that.

“They were striker goals. So I just have to get myself into those types of positions as often as possible to try and get those goals.