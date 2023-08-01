Askey has already strengthened his team with nine new arrivals ahead of the club’s return to the National League but there remain one or two gaps he is eager to fill.

And here is the latest on Hartlepool’s transfer business and events at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the new season.

Where do Hartlepool stand when it comes to further incomings?

John Askey remains keen to add to his Hartlepool United squad. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Despite a number of new faces coming through the door this summer, Pools remain active in the transfer market.

Askey has suggested the ideal number to work with in his squad is around 22-24 which, excluding academy players such as Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Leo Robinson, as well as the likes of Mohamad Sylla and Mikael Ndjoli who are unlikely to feature in Askey’s squad this season, still leaves room for one or two more additions.

Having landed a more natural right-back in Charlie Seaman, Askey is still monitoring the situation in midfield, with Kieran Wallace set to miss a number of weeks at the start of the season.

Beyond that, Pools will consider another forward, with Askey referencing the wide areas with Joe Grey and Jake Hastie, perhaps, the two best-suited to those positions as things stand.

John Askey added full-back Charlie Seaman to his ranks on a season-long loan deal from Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Any deals are likely to be with players now out of contract, unless Pools were to bring in a sizeable transfer fee for a key asset and were then able to reinvest that sum into their squad.

“My targets usually come from experience of knowing the leagues,” said Askey.

“At the end of the day there’s only certain players you can sign, unless you’re going to pay big transfer fees and people accept it.

“Then you’re just waiting on people’s contracts running out and there’s not that many who you want to sign, so it’s just being there at the right time to get these players.

Hartlepool United are confident they can keep hold of star striker Josh Umerah this summer. Picture by FRANK REID

“A lot of it comes down to the money you can pay and the way that you play and the way that you treat people as the manager.

“I still believe there’s a lot of good players in the North East and the majority of the people that will play for us will probably be North East or Yorkshire based, which is a big pool for players.”

Askey has utilised trialists this pre-season, Anthony Mancini the main beneficiary when handed a permanent deal, but that looks set to have reached its conclusion following the release of Dillon De Silva and Joe Grayson's exit.

Grayson is understood to have received a league offer which meant he left Hartlepool following the goalless draw with Blyth Spartans and, although a deal is yet to be finalised, it appears any return for the 24-year-old could be unlikely.

Kieran Wallace is set to miss the first number of weeks of the new National League season after the Hartlepool United midfielder suffered a broken toe. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Will there be any further outgoings?

Pools have lost a number of players since the end of last season – some key players at that with Nicky Featherstone's exit now finally confirmed.

At this stage, however, it feels like Askey is pretty set with his squad.

The obvious potential departure would be Josh Umerah but the club feel much more positive about their prospects of keeping him of late whilst Brody Paterson has impressed Askey this pre-season with his attitude and work ethic – particularly given he has been tasked with playing in a more unnatural right wing-back role.

It had been suggested earlier in the summer that Paterson would be free to leave but having now had the chance to analyse him first hand, after the former Celtic defender spent time on loan with Cove Rangers last season, Askey seems keen to keep the 22-year-old in his squad.

The situation with Sylla appears to be closed with Askey stressing the need to move on from the midfielder who has still not returned to the club this summer whilst, as revealed recently by The Mail, Ndjoli does not feature in Askey's plans this season.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh recently suggested he remains in dialogue with one prospective buyer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Given the situation with both it seems permanent offers could be unlikely at this stage with loan moves, perhaps, more of an option.

So what of Josh Umerah’s situation?

As revealed by Askey following the pre-season win over Redcar Athletic, the feeling, internally, at Hartlepool is that Umerah will stay with the club this summer.

It’s no secret the striker has attracted interest from the Football League and while you can never say never until the EFL transfer window closes on Friday, September 1, it seems increasingly likely the club will keep hold of their prized asset from last season.

Pools rejected a number of offers this summer for Umerah with, The Mail understands, Gillingham one of those Football League clubs to have been chasing the 26-year-old.

But with the Gills unwilling to match Hartlepool’s upfront valuation of Umerah, having understood to have favoured a more structured deal, Neil Harris’ side have since cooled their interest before turning their attention to Crawley Town’s Ashley Nadesan, who completed a move to the Priestfield last week.

As with any player who attracts EFL interest, however, the picture can change once the season starts and teams learn more about their squads or pick up injuries, which means Umerah’s status is unlikely to be fully resolved until the end of the window.

But, as it stands, Askey is working towards having Umerah as part of his squad this season alongside Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Chris Wreh and Joe Grey.

How are the squad shaping up injury-wise ahead of the new season?

As things stand, Pools are in reasonable shape ahead of their trip to Barnet with Wallace the only player currently dealing with a longer-term problem.

The midfielder, signed from Mansfield Town this summer, suffered a broken toe following his first appearance for the club against Middlesbrough and is likely to miss the opening month of the season.

Pools will be without Dieseruvwe at the Hive with the striker carrying a suspension over from the end of last season whilst midfielder Oliver Finney has been in and out of pre-season with one or two knocks.

David Ferguson is expected to be fit whilst Callum Cooke has also shaken off any hamstring niggles he had earlier in pre-season.

Elsewhere, what is the latest on Hartlepool’s takeover?

The takeover process will continue to rumble on in the background as the season gets under way.

Chairman Raj Singh recently confessed to there being just one party currently involved in discussions after another interested party failed to provide significant proof of funds – Singh revealing he continues to wait on proof of funds from that prospective buyer, too.

As things stand, there has been no confirmation that proof of funds have yet arrived, likewise Singh has yet to rule out the interest either.