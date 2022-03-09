'Come on Pools!' - Town cheers on Hartlepool United ahead of Papa John's Trophy semi-final against Rotherham

The lads will be cheered on by more than 7,000 supporters at the semi-final match, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, March 9.

There are only 90 minutes – or perhaps slightly more – standing between Graeme Lee’s side and a place in the final, where they would face Sutton United in the capital on Sunday, April 3.

Speaking in a press conference, held on Tuesday, March 8, Lee said “everyone’s ready and raring” for the cup game, with the boss calling for his players to give it their all on the pitch.

With hours to go until kick-off, messages of support started flooding in for the side as the town prepares to fly its blue and white colours for Pools.

Hartlepool Sixth Form was one of those taking to social media to send a message to the team, tweeting: “Best of luck to Hartlepool United in their Papa John’s Trophy semi-final this evening!”

Here are some of your messages posted to the Hartlepool Mail’s social media channels:

Nichola Rayner: “Good luck lads! Gutted can’t be there to watch, will be watching at home and cheering you on!”

Lyn Robinson: “Good luck lads, we'll be watching.”

Nicola Anne Calvert: “COME ON POOLS! You have got this!”

Terence Lynch: “Good luck for tonight lads. Massively [proud] of you all.”

Left to right, Nicky Featherstone, Graeme Lee and Stephen Hobin.

Kathleen Verrall: “Good luck lads. Hope you all have a great game.”

Phil Wanley: “Good luck Pools!”

