Hartlepool have just eight games remaining to claw back a five point deficit as things stand if they are to remain in the Football League come the end of the season with time running out to secure the necessary wins to achieve it.

Askey is without a win in his first five games in charge of Hartlepool, having drawn all five, which, coupled with Crawley Town’s recent resurgence, has put added pressure onto the final weeks of the campaign.

With just six wins to their name all season, suddenly Hartlepool will need to find a number of victories in the final month of the season.

Hartlepool United host Swindon Town at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And the first of those opportunities arises this afternoon as Pools welcome a Swindon side who have seen their play-off ambitions falter slightly in recent weeks with Jody Morris’ side now 10 points off seventh-placed Bradford City.

But although, given their league position, this could be perceived as an ‘easier’ game than what Hartlepool have faced in the last three consecutive weeks, Askey stopped short of saying it is a must win for his side.

“They’re all must wins in a way. If we don’t win it obviously makes it much harder,” Askey told The Mail.

“We’re desperate to win. It’s not a must win because mathematically we’d still be in there with a chance, but we all know it’s vital.”

Euan Murray is a doubt for Hartlepool United against Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

He added: “Every game now is vital and we’re desperate to get three points. The players know that, the supporters know that and we’ll be trying our hardest to make sure that happens.”

If Hartlepool are to turn their momentum around they will have to do something they have not done since 2005 in beating Swindon on home soil.

Pools have won just three of 17 meetings with the Robins since that 3-0 success 18 years ago and Morris' side know they will more than likely have to claim three points if they are to reignite their play-off charge.

“I would have thought this is their last chance [of staying in touch with the play-offs],” said Askey.

“If they win tomorrow and results go for them then it becomes a possibility again for them.

“But you just don’t know. They might be carefree and go out there relaxed and put in a good performance. We’ve just got to make sure we’re right and stop them from playing.”

Askey could have a decision to make in defence with Euan Murray a doubt having been unable to train for much of the week as he struggles with a dead leg picked up in the draw against Leyton Orient.