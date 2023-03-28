McDonald had seemingly found himself out of contention at the Suit Direct Stadium, particularly under previous manager Keith Curle, having not featured for the club since coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Colchester United back in January.

But the 25-year-old has been involved in four of Askey’s five matchday squads so far - with Saturday’s introduction from the bench a first appearance in two months.

And McDonald performed as though he had a point to prove as he, undoubtedly, helped turn the tide for Askey's side against the League Two leaders.

Wes McDonald made a big impact for Hartlepool United from the bench against Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

McDonald’s introduction for defender Edon Pruti allowed Askey to change his system to a back four and he made an instant impact when testing Lawrence Vigouroux in the Orient goal before then seeing an effort loop onto the roof of the net.

It buoyed the Suit Direct Stadium crowd as Hartlepool would go on to enjoy an excellent spell over the final 30 minutes of the game - eventually equalising through Connor Jennings before McDonald then struck a post in search of a winner.

His impetus forced Orient head coach Richie Wellens into a defensive change with McDonald completing five of six dribbles as per Wyscout and attempting three efforts at goal - the most in the game alongside Jennings.

McDonald’s 35 minute cameo saw him produce an expected goals (xG) figure of 0.11 which is equivalent to his previous four appearances combined under Curle.

Figure 1: Wes McDonald's action map (above) and heat map (below) against Leyton Orient. Data via Wyscout

McDonald enjoyed a 78 per cent pass success rate per WhoScored, the second highest of the match for players with over 10 passes - level with Callum Cooke behind only Orient defender Ed Turns.

A look at McDonald’s heat and action maps shows how much of a threat he was for Pools in the final third given the areas he picked up the ball - the 25-year-old receiving possession 10 times from his team-mates.

This was McDonald’s longest spell on the field since December’s 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town but he made more progressive runs (six) than any other player and the most in any game for his entire season, eclipsing his total of five in the 0-0 draw with Gillingham back in September.

And while it is only one substitute appearance, with Askey now facing a potential defensive dilemma following the injury sustained by Euan Murray, McDonald may have given his manager food for thought ahead of the final eight games of the season.

Wes McDonald's attacking impetus often drew more than one Leyton Orient defender during the 1-1 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club

“It’s been difficult for Wes and all the wingers at the club because I felt when I came in, because of the amount of goals that we have conceded, we needed to play with three centre-backs,” Askey explained to The Mail when asked about McDonald’s impact.

“I explained that to Wes and the other players that it was going to be difficult to get them into the team, so he’s had to be patient.