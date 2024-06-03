Is new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's patience set to pay off for the first time this summer?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's call for patience in last week's summer update was met with a mixed reaction from Pools fans - but it looks like he could be set to land his first summer signing.

Sarll's - perfectly understandable - suggestion that there was no need to panic, despite a number of his National league rivals making a fast start to their summer business, provoked a varied response from supporters, ranging from agreement to frustration and even ridicule.

Some fans took his comment emphasising that this summer's European Championships meant Pools have an elongated off-season as some sort of bizarre suggestion that one of international football's premier competitions was somehow preventing him from doing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, that's not what he meant at all. The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss was simply pointing out that Pools have a greater period of time to shop around this summer, with the Euro's meaning the season ended earlier than it normally would.

Rumours are swirling that suggest Pools could be set to land their first signing of the summer.

Sarll must strike the perfect balance between haste and caution, but at this stage he is well within his rights to take his time and do his due diligence.

If rumours are to be believed, his patience could be about to pay off with the signing of Halifax midfielder Jack Hunter.

Hunter featured 44 times in a Halifax side that reached the National League play-offs, finishing the campaign with an 85 per cent pass completion rate, winning almost five duels every 90 minutes and making an average of 3.5 interceptions per game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old fits Sarll's profile to a tee. Having come through the ranks at Newcastle before helping Gateshead to the National League North title, he has ties to the North East. He's approaching the prime of his career and is renowned for his tenacity, something Pools were generally lacking last season.

Indeed, Hunter looks like he has the potential to solve a lot of Pools' midfield problems - as Sarll said at his first press conference, he wants round pegs in round holes.