‘It takes me back’ – Hartlepool United caretaker manager looking forward to Friday night clash with Newport County
Hartlepool United interim manager Antony Sweeney is hoping to start the weekend right with a Friday night win over Newport County at Victoria Park (7:45pm kick-off).
Friday night matches at The Vic evoke fond memories of matches like the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in 2005 which saw Adam Boyd net a hat-trick.
Sweeney has been involved in his fair share of Friday matches as a Pools player, but this will be his first as caretaker.
“It takes me back,” he admitted. “We went through a stage of playing a fair few Friday night games and at one point we had a really good record under the lights.
"I always think football matches, whether it’s at The Vic or elsewhere, it brings an added element to it when it’s played at night under the lights.
"On a Friday night, people have the chance to go to the game and hopefully enjoy it and start the weekend off well.
"It’s a game we’re looking forward to and there’s a lot happening around it in terms of Remembrance Day and other things around that.”
Newport sit just above Pools in the League Two table on goal difference in eighth and are unbeaten in their last six league matches.
But The Exiles have lost their last two matches in cup competitions with 1-0 defeats at Morecambe and Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy respectively.
“I won’t judge them too much on their last two performances because they changed their team midweek and had a difficult tie at Morecambe in difficult conditions last weekend,” Sweeney added.
“They were in that game for large periods and will have been disappointed not to get a replay.
"But before that in the league they got a 5-0 win at Stevenage, a 3-1 win at Bristol Rovers and a 2-2 draw at Exeter, who we know are a good side.
"They are a team who shouldn’t be underestimated and they can and will cause us problems at times but as the home team we have to impose ourselves on the game and cause them problems.”