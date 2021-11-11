Friday night matches at The Vic evoke fond memories of matches like the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in 2005 which saw Adam Boyd net a hat-trick.

Sweeney has been involved in his fair share of Friday matches as a Pools player, but this will be his first as caretaker.

“It takes me back,” he admitted. “We went through a stage of playing a fair few Friday night games and at one point we had a really good record under the lights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United assistant manager Clint Hill and caretaker manager Tony Sweeney (r) during the EFL Trophy match between Hartlepool United and Everton at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I always think football matches, whether it’s at The Vic or elsewhere, it brings an added element to it when it’s played at night under the lights.

"On a Friday night, people have the chance to go to the game and hopefully enjoy it and start the weekend off well.

"It’s a game we’re looking forward to and there’s a lot happening around it in terms of Remembrance Day and other things around that.”

Newport sit just above Pools in the League Two table on goal difference in eighth and are unbeaten in their last six league matches.

But The Exiles have lost their last two matches in cup competitions with 1-0 defeats at Morecambe and Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy respectively.

“I won’t judge them too much on their last two performances because they changed their team midweek and had a difficult tie at Morecambe in difficult conditions last weekend,” Sweeney added.

“They were in that game for large periods and will have been disappointed not to get a replay.

"But before that in the league they got a 5-0 win at Stevenage, a 3-1 win at Bristol Rovers and a 2-2 draw at Exeter, who we know are a good side.

"They are a team who shouldn’t be underestimated and they can and will cause us problems at times but as the home team we have to impose ourselves on the game and cause them problems.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.