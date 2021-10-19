A 3-1 win against Bradford City at Valley Parade saw Pools confirm a big three points and condemn The Bantams to their first home defeat of the League Two season.

After going 521 minutes without scoring away from home, a Mark Cullen brace and an own goal from Yann Songo’o was just what manager Dave Challinor ordered.

"It’s about time,” Challinor said after the game. “It feels great. It’s easy to be biased but I don’t think I’m being biased saying we should have got it before we have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford on Tuesday 19th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"It was a great place to win, a great place to play football with a great atmosphere to play in. For us, it’s great to pick up three points to send our supporters home happy.

“For me, I’d be concerned if there were stark differences in our performances home and away but the longer it goes there is always going to be external noise moaning about our record. Especially coming here to Bradford, if you don’t believe you can win, you’ve got no chance – we said that to the players.

“I thought it was a really good performance. we've just got to keep the belief that we've had and play how we need to play which we did really well.

"It's a special day for the football club with the anniversary of Michael Maidens' passing so it was important to mark it with a win.

"For the away fans who have given us everything they've got in every away game, they deserved that.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.