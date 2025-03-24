Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley is relishing the challenge of adapting to the rigorous demands of the relentless National League.

The 21-year-old has started all of the last three matches - his longest run in the side since signing from Newcastle in January - and looks to be growing in confidence with every passing week. Having scored a 96th minute equaliser on his debut against Braintree, most fans expected Miley to go straight into the side but he was an unused substitute for the following two matches - head coach Anthony Limbrick's first two games in charge - and has been in and out of the team since then. The young midfielder had shown flashes of what he could do in the weeks after signing for Pools but now looks to be really finding his feet as he settles into life at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Ever since relegation back to the National League in 2023, Pools have struggled for balance in midfield. Last term's trio of Callum Cooke, Tom Crawford and Nicky Featherstone were comfortable in possession but lacked a bit of bite in the engine room, while summer signings Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett have proven more willing to snap into challenges but less effective with the ball at their feet.

As it stands, there are signs that Limbrick is beginning to settle on Sheron and Miley as his favoured partnership in midfield. Certainly, the pair's different qualities seem to line up well, with Sheron's tenacity and ball-winning prowess combining effectively with Miley's purposeful passing and developing swagger. Miley produced a man-of-the-match performance in the draw with Solihull Moors and scored his second Pools goal during Saturday's thumping win over a resurgent Boston.

The National League is a notoriously difficult division to adapt to, especially for someone who has as limited experience of senior football as Miley. While the impressive facilities and coiffured pitches at Newcastle's Darsley Park have no doubt played a significant role in Miley's development, the National League is a different beast altogether compared to the less ruthless and cutthroat Premier League 2 setup. When he arrived at Pools, Miley's only senior experience was eight matches during a largely frustrating loan spell at Newport County earlier in the campaign, including just three starts in League Two. Yet despite that, Miley looks to be adapting well to the physical and full-blooded fifth division and the youngster admits he's relishing the challenge.

"You've just got to be clever with everything you do," he said.

"I've never been the biggest, right from when I first joined the academy to now, so I knew from a young age I would have to be adaptable. Obviously it's different, it's more physical in this league, but if I can keep getting on the ball, moving it quickly and getting on the end of second balls, then I think I should be alright."