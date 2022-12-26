Several hundred Hartlepool supporters are expected to make the trip to Greater Manchester as Pools go in search of what would not only be back-to-back wins in the league this season, but back-to-back away victories - something they have not achieved since February.

Sterry played a key role in that win at Crawley over a fortnight ago, having made his long-awaited return from injury, and the full-back knows the importance of a fixture against another relegation rival this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think every game is important but the teams around you are the ones you need to be getting a good result against,” said Sterry.

Jamie Sterry made his Hartlepool United return in the win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“I know the Newport game was cancelled, and we were hoping to have a bit of momentum from that Crawley game, but it is what it is and we’ll take that momentum into the Rochdale game.

“It does have a bit of an extra feeling - especially knowing the amount of fans we will take down there,” Sterry added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Boxing Day, a lot of people are off work, and we want to make them enjoy their Christmas and New Year as much as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sterry and his teammates enjoyed the day off on Christmas Day ahead of today’s trip to the Crown Oil Arena, the first of three games this week heading into the New Year.

“I think this will be my third Christmas Day off,” Sterry said when previewing the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember when we were at Newcastle we used to come in on the morning on Christmas Day then if we had an away game you would be travelling on the night.

“So you’d come, do your training, then go home for a little bit. I think that’s tough for lads who have families away because they don’t get to spend it there, but it is part of the job and the festive period is carnage to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad