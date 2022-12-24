Jamie Sterry fundraiser aids Hartlepool foodbank as ex-Newcastle United defender details campaign
Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry has helped raise over £1,500 for the Hartlepool foodbank this Christmas.
Sterry teamed up with friend Joe Brack to launch a raffle all in aid of the Hartlepool foodbank with two winners earning £150 worth of Brack Burger vouchers or a signed, match-worn, Hartlepool shirt, with all money raised going to the foodbank.
The Hartlepool foodbank is open twice a week and provides three days worth of emergency food to local people who have found themselves in a crisis situation with Sterry’s fundraising bringing in a total of £1,587.
The defender, who recently returned to first team action in the club’s 2-0 win over Crawley Town, has thanked everyone for their support in raising money as well as praising the ‘incredible’ work of the volunteers at the foodbank.
“Thank you to everyone who donated to our raffle, we’ve managed to raise £1,587 for Hartlepool foodbank which me and Joe took down this morning along with £150 worth of food from Asda they required,” Sterry wrote on social media.
“After going there and seeing first hand the incredible work all the volunteers do it really does put things into perspective.
“Christmas can be such a difficult time of year for some people and we shouldn’t miss sight of what it’s about. Merry Christmas everyone.”
And speaking after the conclusion of the raffle, Sterry revealed his surprise at the total sum raised.
“I couldn’t believe it. Anything would help really but I thought maybe a couple of hundred quid is what we’ll raise. I’ve only done the raffle for a week,” said Sterry.
“I think it’s a better way of people giving the money, doing a raffle, rather than just a donation because for them they're helping the foodbank and they’ve got a chance of getting something for themselves, and I think that’s probably helped, and I appreciate all the support and I know the foodbank will be very happy about it.”
Sterry went on to detail the idea behind the fundraising campaign: “You never know who needs it. Some people show it differently.
“But with the foodbank, everyone is welcome to go and get stuff and they work so hard, I know a lot of them are volunteers, to be able to help other people. So I thought if I can help in any way I can, then I will.
“Me and my friend Joe [Brack], he owns a restaurant and a few other places, he set his up in lockdown selling burgers and it just kind of took off. So he donated £150 to spend at any of his stores and I donated a match-worn shirt.”
And Sterry has received praise from his manager, Keith Curle, for his continued efforts in the community, particularly at this time of the year.
“It’s excellent. There’s a number of players within the squad who have taken the time to help local charities and I think it’s absolutely fantastic and something that we, as a football club, encourage greatly,” Curle told The Mail.
“Sometimes you’ve only got to watch the news and you can see some of the hardships that some families are having this year. It’s quite humbling sometimes to be able to help but also having that empathy.”