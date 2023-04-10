Sterry did not emerge for John Askey’s side in the second half at Blundell Park with Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran coming on for his eighth appearance for the club.

And Sterry, who was on his longest run of consecutive starts this season after completing five successive 90 minutes, is likely to be a doubt for Askey this afternoon with a groin problem.

Sterry endured a difficult first half of the campaign due to a number of injuries which took their toll on the former Newcastle United man before he also had to serve a three-match ban in February following a straight red card against Crewe Alexandra.

Jamie Sterry is a doubt for Hartlepool United's fixture with Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But the 27-year-old has proven his worth to Askey during his time with the club and would represent a blow should he miss the visit of Steve Evans’ promotion chasing Stevenage.

“It’s his groin,” Askey confirmed to The Mail.

“We’re hoping it’s not too serious because he’s important for us. Doddsy went in there at right-back and did a good job but it’s the one area where we haven’t got an abundance of players in terms of defenders.

“We’re hoping it will be days rather than weeks.”

Should Sterry be missing for the meeting with Stevenage, Askey could look to change his formation with Wes McDonald again impressing from the bench whilst Foran could remain an option in defence.

But Askey believes whoever comes into his squad will have the right mentality as Hartlepool look to continue their good form and keep the pressure on their relegation rivals.

“Players won’t get carried away. They know the importance of each game now,” said Askey.

“It can quickly change, we’re going to lose one or two before the end of the season I’m sure, but I think with the players we’ve got we’re more than capable of beating most teams.