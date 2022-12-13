Sterry has been a significant miss for Hartlepool for much of the season and for Curle, having only made one appearance for the new permanent Pools boss.

Sterry has been plagued with injury since pre-season when coming off in the defeat to Hibernian during the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal with a groin problem before he would then pick up a back injury in September and a calf issue in October.

It’s meant the 27-year-old had made just 10 appearances this season heading into his long-awaited return at the Broadfield Stadium.

Jamie Sterry made his return for Hartlepool United in the win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

But while everyone has had to remain patient over Sterry, the former Newcastle United man did not disappoint on his return to the side in what was an excellent display against Crawley.

Sterry completed the full 90 minutes in challenging conditions without displaying any signs of the injury causing him issue as he dealt with everything thrown at him by the likes of Ashley Nadesan, James Balagizi, Jayden Davis and Nick Tsaroulla.

The full-back had more touches than any other Hartlepool player (64) and attempted the second most passes (46) and tackles (4) for Curle’s side whilst also registering among the leaders for interceptions and blocks as per Who Scored.

Jamie Sterry has struggled with injury for Hartlepool United this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Credit Jamie for his mental strength because we gave him a programme and he’s stuck to the details with an understanding that we’re waiting for him, but making sure he’s putting the work in,” said Curle.

“He knows everyone is waiting. And the easy thing would have been to push it and come back a week early. But there was a joint collaboration to say no, this is the date we said. Stick to it and work towards it.

“He’s only had four days training with the group unhindered or without restrictions [before Crawley].”

Curle added on Sterry’s importance: “People look in the changing room and you look around and you put a tick next to Jamie Sterry. He’s somebody you want in your team week in, week out. It ticks a box.