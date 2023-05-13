Led by club president Jeff Stelling and Sterry’s Hartlepool team-mate, David Ferguson, Pools fans have been having their say after the club announced its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.

Hartlepool confirmed six players will be released this summer at the end of their deals with 27-year-old, former Newcastle United defender, Sterry the headline name among those to depart the Suit Direct Stadium.

"Six players will be leaving the club after their contracts expired at the end of the season,” the club confirmed in a statement.

"One of those leaving is Jamie Sterry. Having offered Jamie a new deal, the full-back has expressed a desire to explore other options.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude to the departing players. They leave with our best wishes for their futures.”

Sterry moves on having made over 100 appearances for Hartlepool across a two-and-a-half-year spell with the club having also helped the club gain promotion back to the Football League in 2021.

And supporters have been having their say on social media on ‘role model’ Sterry:

Jamie Sterry will leave Hartlepool United in the summer at the end of his deal. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

@JeffStelling: @JamieSterry2 best of luck. Thanks for putting in some great displays for us. Hope you get a good club

@David_Ferguson7: Will miss you marra @JamieSterry2

@benlee987: No surprise really. Previously spoke about how poor the national league was and would never want to play in it again. Definitely good enough to play at least League Two if he can stay injury free. Need to keep hold of Dodds as he’s a very good replacement RWB

@w_procter18: Thank you for everything @JamieSterry2

@AlexJHodgson: No real surprises here. A big summer in store for John Askey. Thank you, @JamieSterry2 for all of your efforts. A top pro who should get a good move - good luck in the future!

@danielhufc: Thank you for everything @JamieSterry2

@HUFCChat: You’ve done wonders for the blue & white, all the best @JamieSterry2

@1908CG: pretty much as expected. Sad to see Sterry go but think his time has come. Imperative we avoid a repeat of last summers signings

@StellingRobbie: @JamieSterry2 good luck in the future and thanks for everything in a Pools shirt. You will be sorely missed as you have been a fantastic servant to the club. One of my favourite players

@Davidjrj123: A fit Jamie Sterry is the best right back in league 2. I hope that he's able to find that level of fitness and form again wherever he ends up. The club will miss him as a player and a role model with all his work in the community and speaking up on men's mental health.

@MickyBurns14: Best of luck to the lads being released ..thanks for some brilliant displays Jamie Sterry when on form you were a joy to watch

@w_procter18: Thank you for everything the Geordie right back @JamieSterry2

