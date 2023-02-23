Hartlepool have moved swiftly to replace Keith Curle after the club confirmed former York City boss Askey as their new manager.

Askey parted company with the Minstermen earlier this season despite earning them promotion to the National League.

With Hartlepool battling relegation from League Two, chairman Raj Singh made the decision to make a change with Curle departing.

Hartlepool United supporters have been giving their views on the appointment of John Askey. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Pools have found their replacement immediately in Askey with Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool supporters feeling encouraged as they have been reacting to the news from the Suit Direct Stadium.

@JeffStelling: Good luck to John and Mark. Credit to chairman too for acting quickly. Now we need the biggest new manager bounce ever. Squad better since the window so we can do it ! #nsd

@footydevotion: Really happy with that appointment. Welcome to the club John!

@Davidjrj123: Very good appointment. Looking forward to watching his team.

@adam_garrington: Big job on his hands. Good luck to the man.

@JayNich47098520: Top appointment

@pirate159: Welcome to Pools John, good luck, hit the ground running #NSD

@miller_jonny: He would have been my choice so I’m happy! Just hope he can work a miracle or Crawley self combust.

@durhamchris1983: Happy with this

@tommy_white111: Delighted with this. The type of manager we need to get us out of the mess we’re in and who’ll play attractive football that gets us excited at the same time. 13 cup finals left and a manager who’ll have us up for the fight. His assistant seems a goodlad as well

@DavidHa65475345: Let's get behind him and the team and let's win our football league survival fight #neversaydie

@edward_w97: One last roll of the dice from Pools.

@JWheelhouse_01: Fully behind John and the team from the off then..13 cup finals to go

@ARae61: Welcome John and Mark to Hartlepool United and hope you can steer us to survival. The one thing you don’t need to worry about is the fans getting behind the team. They do this in bucket loads at Pools. Good luck and see you Saturday.