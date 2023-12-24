Joe Grey's honest assessment of Hartlepool United after gripping 4-4 draw with Wealdstone
On the one hand, Hartlepool can be praised for coming from 3-0 down to take a point against Wealdstone but, on the other, it was another desperate afternoon defensively as Pools shipped another four goals in the National League.
John Askey’s side were all at sea for the majority of the first half as Wealdstone exposed Hartlepool’s defensive frailties having raced into a three-goal lead inside half-an-hour. That was before Pools scored twice in the closing stages of the first half, including a fourth goal of the season from Grey, to make a game of things at Grosvenor Vale.
The drama in front of goal wasn’t over, however, as the hosts restored a two-goal advantage before two late strikes earned Pools a draw on a dramatic afternoon in the capital.
It was a result which left Grey with mixed emotions with the young forward admitting Pools simply must improve defensively if they are to move up the National League table and avoid being dragged into a potential relegation scrap.
"You get half-an-hour in and you’re 3-0 down and you think this could be the longest game of your life, and then in three minutes it’s 3-2,” said Grey.
"We need to look at ourselves because we can’t keep conceding two, three and four goals. We’re scoring two’s, three’s and four’s and we’re not winning games and that’s where we have to look at ourselves and we need to sort it out. We’re not going to be where we need to be come the end of the season if we’re conceding two and three every game.
"The lads have shown unbelievable battle to come back from being three goals down and then being two goals down again and getting a point. But on the other side of it we’re just disappointed. I’ve had a chance at the end of the game, I should be selfish and score, but on the flip side of that we shouldn’t be conceding as many as we do otherwise we’re heading the wrong way when we know ourselves we should be in the play-offs or if not further up.”