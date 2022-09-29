With Pools continuing to struggle in the league this season, having slipped to the bottom of the table following the goalless draw with Gillingham, Singh’s comments made in the pre-match programme were again a significant talking point after his revelations with regards to the appointment of Paul Hartley in the summer.

There is a fine line between offering a unique transparency for supporters and then going overboard with details which perhaps should remain in house, and at times you can argue Singh blurs those lines.

This is not the first time Singh has been outspoken.

Hartlepool United's Chairman Raj Singh has been outspoken in recent weeks after the sacking of Paul Hartley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

As little as a fortnight ago, the Chairman used his column to hit back at critics with regards the playing budget made available to ex-manager Hartley this summer, whereas in the past we have seen remarks over Graeme Lee’s exit and the club’s transfer strategy when insisting deals for Manchester United and Arsenal under-21s talent was not too far away in January.

But while some of that is refreshing, and provides a welcome update for supporters, there are times where things are best left unsaid and this may have been one of those.

To disclose that he did not know who Hartley was, as a manager or as a player, was alarming. Likewise was shifting the appointment onto non-executive director Adrian Bevington.

Keith Curle has been tasked with changing around the fortunes of Hartlepool United this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

They are messages which are open to causing concern among a fanbase, particularly when things are not going accordingly on the field.

Mirror those remarks up with the comments made by chief operating officer Stephen Hobin about the club taking a backwards step by six months and you begin to understand why the harmonies have been out of sync at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Singh’s legacy at Hartlepool will always be fondly thought of in that he helped ensure the survival of the club before ultimately overseeing its return to the Football League, and rightly so.

But absence at the official unveiling of interim manager Keith Curle was also interesting in that it was an opportunity to answer further questions with regards to the events at the club over the last 12 months.

Maybe some of those answers will come out over the next week when Singh addresses his next programme notes. Either way, there will be plenty of interest on what the chairman has to say.

As for matters on the field, the task remains pretty clear for interim boss Curle.

At the time of writing, Pools sit bottom of the League Two table, winless, and Curle needs to ensure the next 10 games are more fruitful than the previous 10.

To offset that, you would say his arrival is a good move by the club.

Hartley’s race had ultimately been run and this provides the club with a bit of an opportunity to reset things, at all levels, still with plenty of time to make amends on things.

Curle, himself, has been refreshing and transparent in his early dealings as interim boss.