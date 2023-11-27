John Askey has sympathised with Hartlepool United supporters who vented their frustrations following the 4-1 defeat at home to Bromley.

Hartlepool supporters have endured an awful time over the course of the last 12 months or more, with very little to feel enthused about with Pools, so far, following their relegation from the Football League up with a mediocre National League campaign.

Askey’s side produced a strong start to the season before injuries and a loss of form have led to a prolonged slump which has left Hartlepool in mid-table despite their quest for a quick promotion back to the EFL. Within that time attendances have dwindled at Victoria Park this season from over 5,000 in their home opener against Gateshead to little over 3,500 in Saturday's defeat to Bromley.

Results and performances will always be key to the trajectory of attendances and Hartlepool’s current run of just one win in eight at home has done little to entice supporters back on a regular basis. And this particular defeat led to a further outpouring of emotion as those left inside the stadium when Olufela Olomola raced away to score Bromley’s fourth began venting their frustrations – something boss Askey does not begrudge supporters.

Hartlepool United supporters vented their frustrations following the home defeat with Bromley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We all understand the frustration. They expect Hartlepool to be up there,” said Askey.

"What are you going to do as a supporter if you’re frustrated? The only thing you can do is vent your anger when you see what’s going on. They’ve every right to do that.

"But the majority throughout the game when they can get behind us, they do. The support here is fantastic but if I’m a supporter I’m really frustrated with what I see at times.

"It hurts, especially being at home,” he added.

