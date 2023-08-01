Sylla has been a topic of conversation throughout the summer after a stand-off with the club at the end of last season.

Sylla, it has been revealed, refused to play for Hartlepool in their Easter win over Grimsby Town after receiving interest in his services from clubs elsewhere.

The midfielder arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium last summer on a one-year deal, with the club holding the option to extend that by another year.

John Askey is keen to draw a line under the situation regarding Hartlepool United midfielder Mohamad Sylla with the Frenchman still to return to the club. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

And with Hartlepool keen to protect themselves against losing an asset for free this summer, the club took up the option to extend Sylla’s deal.

Askey's shock at Sylla's actions during the final weeks of the season has been well documented before the Frenchman was left out of the final two squads of the campaign.

Despite still being under contract with the club, Sylla has not returned to Maiden Castle this pre-season.

"It is what it is,” Askey said following the win over Middlesbrough.

"We saw last season what he’s about, so while he doesn’t turn up then we don’t have to pay him so that works out quite well.”

And Askey now wants to draw a line under the saga with Sylla after revealing in a recent club interview ‘it’s time to move on.’

He said: “I’ve answered more questions about Mo than anybody else at the football club, or any player I’ve ever had.