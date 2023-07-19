News you can trust since 1877
John Askey comments on Hartlepool United's pre-season attitude ahead of new National League season

John Askey has been impressed by the attitude shown from his Hartlepool United players in the early weeks of pre-season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Askey and his squad returned for duty at the beginning of the month with the disappointment of relegation from the Football League still fresh in the mind, but the Hartlepool boss has been pleased by the attitude shown in pre-season so far off the back of it.

Pools opened their pre-season fixture schedule with a notable win over Middlesbrough before heading off for their training camp in Scotland where Askey and his staff have been able to structure an intense fitness programme into the squad.

And while the end of last season saw Askey criticise a number of players in his squad for their attitude, the Pools boss has hinted at the opposite upon the players’ return ahead of the 2023-24 National League campaign.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey has been pleased with the attitude of his squad so far in pre-season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United manager John Askey has been pleased with the attitude of his squad so far in pre-season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
"The attitude is good, we’re trying to bring in players who want to work and want to improve and that’s been the case so far in pre-season,” said Askey.

"They’ve just got on with it and worked really hard.

"There’s not much pressure on you in pre-season, it’s when the games start and if you have a few disappointments, it’s about how you react, that’ll be the main test.

"But I’m pleased with the players that we’ve got, they seem to be getting on well.”

Pools return from Scotland to face a series of pre-season fixtures over the next fortnight ahead of the trip to Barnet to kick-off the new National League season.

