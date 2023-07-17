Askey's side began their preparations for the new National League season in full with a 2-1 win over Michael Carrick’s Championship outfit thanks to goals from new signing Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and captain David Ferguson.

Dieseruvwe turned in from close range after clever play from another new recruit, Chris Wreh, before Ferguson converted a second soon after.

Pools might have taken the lead sooner in the first half with Callum Cooke and Ferguson both testing Boro’s Liam Roberts early in the game.

Terrell Agyemang sent a shot just wide of the mark for the away side following good work by Riley McGree with McGree himself bringing a good save from Hartlepool’s new goalkeeper Joel Dixon before Cooke fired over for Pools before half-time.

Askey made several changes to his side at the break as Joe Grey came close to adding a third at the back post from a corner before Ajay Matthews clipped the top of Pete Jameson's bar for the visitors.

Matthews did reduce the deficit in the closing stages when capitalising on a mistake in the Hartlepool defence, but Askey’s side held on to claim an impressive victory to begin their pre-season schedule.

"We’re really pleased without getting carried away,” Askey said following the game at the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey was left feeling encouraged by Hartlepool United's pre-season win over Middlesbrough. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"It was a really good workout. You don’t know what to expect in the first game, especially against such a good team, but we couldn’t have expected anymore tonight from the players.

"One or two had to play longer than what I would have liked because of the size of the squad, and the positions that we need to bring in, but I’m really pleased.

"It’s gone well and everybody has got out of it what we needed to get out of it so we move on now and just keep trying to prepare as best we can for the first game of the season.”

Of those to please Askey were a number of his new signings – including striker Dieseruvwe, who opened his account for the club.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored his first Hartlepool United goal in the pre-season win over Middlesbrough. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dieseruvwe joined after turning down the opportunity to remain with FC Halifax Town this season and Askey believes it will only help the 28-year-old’s confidence in getting off the mark in pre-season.

"I thought they did really well,” Askey said of Dieseruvwe and Wreh.

"It’s not easy when you first come to a club. It’s a new partnership, but I thought the two of them did well up front.

“It was good to see Mani score, it’s always nice to get off to a good start. So the signs are promising from the two of them and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

He added: “Joel, when called upon, did well and so did Pete in the second half, so I was pleased with the lads who have come in and also the lads who have been with us since I came to the club.

“The football was good and the thing about a win is that it gives you confidence, but I never get too carried away with pre-season.