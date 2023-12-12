John Askey comments on Sheffield Wednesday loan defender after Hartlepool United debut
Brennan, 23, became the latest recruit for Askey when the defender agreed a month-long loan deal from the Championship side.
Brennan spent last season on loan with Swindon Town in League Two and made over 20 appearances for the Robins before a shoulder injury forced a premature end to his spell at the County Ground. Returning to Hillsborough in the summer after the Owls were promoted from League One, Brennan, it’s believed, was still held in some regard by former boss Darren Moore before a series of changes at the club led to the defender being unregistered in the Owls’ Championship squad.
Since then, the defender has impressed in Wednesday’s under-23 side this season with the view to heading out on loan always the option, either with a National League club or by waiting until January to move elsewhere in the Football League.
And for Askey, that has provided a hungry player for the duration of the next month with the man who has made 18 senior appearances for Sheffield Wednesday making what the Hartlepool boss described as a ‘steady’ debut in the club’s FA Trophy win over City of Liverpool.
"He looked steady. He talks well. It was a good one to get him into the back three for,” explained Askey.
"He never really looked troubled, nobody really caused him any problems. I think they had the one shot at goal from the free kick where we were sloppy in the first minute. We didn’t have to do that much defending but when we did we did okay.
“He’s played around 17 games for Sheffield Wednesday – a change of manager changed things for him and he went out on loan to Swindon and did quite well there so although he’s young, he’s 23. He’s got a little bit of experience and played at a good level.”
Brennan’s contract with the Owls is believed to be coming to an end in the summer with sister title The Star suggesting both he and the club are understood to be set to look at their options in the January transfer window, when his loan deal expires, with possible moves considered.