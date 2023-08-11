Hartlepool remain in the market for reinforcements with manager Askey open in the areas he would like to strengthen.

The Hartlepool boss was left frustrated by his team’s start to the new National League campaign at Barnet where he suggested players ‘will need to learn quickly’ or there will be ‘a change in personnel.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield remains a key area for Askey to strengthen with injuries to Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney limiting the number of options available to him, but the Pools boss has also suggested in defence is an area his side need to improve.

John Askey remains keen to add to his Hartlepool United squad. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

"I think we all know where we’re vulnerable,” Askey explained to BBC Radio Tees.

"We concede too many goals and that’s been the case from when I first came in.

"We work on it, but if you’re not going to keep clean sheets then it’s going to be difficult to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey went on to suggest he has had out of contract players training with the club this month as they look to weigh up their options over potential new recruits following on from those who were on trial in pre-season.

"Not at the moment,” Askey said when asked if there had been any progress with transfers.

"We’ve had a couple of players in on trial again.