News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

John Askey delivers positive Hartlepool United transfer update

John Askey is targeting a quick replacement for Hartlepool United following the news of injuries to both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:13 BST

Askey has been dealt a major blow in his plans to guide Hartlepool back to the Football League at the first attempt after season-ending injuries to two key players in Dodds and Mancini.

Dodds is set to face up to a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury while French midfielder Mancini is likely to miss the rest of the season as well with a hamstring injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey has challenged those within his squad to step up in their absence and take their opportunity but also admits the club will look to add to the squad with the Pools boss hoping to strengthen sooner rather than later, assuming the player is the right fit for the club.

John Askey is targeting replacements for injured duo Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.John Askey is targeting replacements for injured duo Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.
John Askey is targeting replacements for injured duo Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.
Most Popular
Read More
John Askey reacts to HUFC injury blow

"We’ll bring somebody in,” said Askey.

"Hopefully we’ll get somebody signed today to help boost the numbers up but, again, we’ve got to try and make sure it’s the right people we bring in.

"The window is open for us from now until the end of the season so we haven’t got to rush too quickly into making rash decisions.

"But hopefully we can get one or two players to come in who can step up and step into the shoes of Doddsy and Anthony.”

Hartlepool have made nine signings in total prior to the 2023-24 campaign, including Mancini who signed a permanent deal following a successful trial period with the club over the summer.

Related topics:Football League