Askey has been dealt a major blow in his plans to guide Hartlepool back to the Football League at the first attempt after season-ending injuries to two key players in Dodds and Mancini.

Dodds is set to face up to a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury while French midfielder Mancini is likely to miss the rest of the season as well with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey has challenged those within his squad to step up in their absence and take their opportunity but also admits the club will look to add to the squad with the Pools boss hoping to strengthen sooner rather than later, assuming the player is the right fit for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Askey is targeting replacements for injured duo Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.

"We’ll bring somebody in,” said Askey.

"Hopefully we’ll get somebody signed today to help boost the numbers up but, again, we’ve got to try and make sure it’s the right people we bring in.

"The window is open for us from now until the end of the season so we haven’t got to rush too quickly into making rash decisions.

"But hopefully we can get one or two players to come in who can step up and step into the shoes of Doddsy and Anthony.”