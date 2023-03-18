Askey remains unbeaten since taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium with a fourth straight draw in what was an entertaining game at Valley Parade.

Hartlepool twice took the lead against promotion-chasing Bradford with two wonderful goals from midfield duo Callum Cooke and Dan Kemp.

But on each occasion they were pegged back thanks to League Two’s leading marksman Andy Cook who first headed in a Richie Smallwood free kick before executing a stunning volley to earn a point for the Bantams.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey believes his players can take confidence from the draw with Bradford City. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Hartlepool’s Cooke had give Askey’s team a first half lead with a brilliant finish into the top corner against his former side before MK Dons loanee Kemp scored his sixth goal for the club since joining in January to restore the lead.

But, unfortunately for Askey, it is now the third straight week his side have been unable to hold onto a lead.

“There’s disappointment but hopefully the players will take confidence from it,” said Askey.

“It was another good performance. To come here and perform as well as we did, it shows that we’re doing something right and we have got the players who can get us out of the situation we’re in.

“We hope it’s coming. Coming here today you’re thinking could it be the one that goes against us but it should have given everyone a massive lift.”

Askey added: “We’ve got to be better in both boxes from set-pieces and it’s something we’ll continually work on.

“It’s always difficult when we’re in the position we’re in - you can drop slightly deeper than what you normally do.

“Having said that, they had a free kick at the end and we did really well to hold the line and the player was offside. It takes courage to do that so we are learning.