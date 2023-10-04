News you can trust since 1877
John Askey gives verdict on key decision which 'cost' Hartlepool United in Boreham Wood defeat

John Askey was left angered by Hartlepool United’s latest defeat as he contested Lee Ndlovu’s winning goal for Boreham Wood.
By Joe Ramage
Published 4th Oct 2023, 23:32 BST- 1 min read
Ndlovu latched onto a ball on the inside left channel to get the better of Sunderland loan defender Zak Johnson with what appeared, at first glance, to be a heavy touch in the back before finishing well beyond Pete Jameson to condemn Hartlepool to a third straight defeat.

It was the only goal of a tight encounter – one which Askey feels Pools shaded having seen a number of opportunities missed owing to the fine form of Boreham goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe each went close from range on a number of occasions with Josh Umerah also bringing a fine save from Ashmore as Pools were also denied by the woodwork late on.

John Askey shared his thoughts on Hartlepool United's National League fixture against Boreham Wood.
John Askey shared his thoughts on Hartlepool United's National League fixture against Boreham Wood.
Askey’s side were value for at least a point at Meadow Park which made the decision from Andrew Humphries to allow Ndlovu’s goal even more frustrating for the Hartlepool boss.

Boreham Wood 1-0 Hartlepool United: Luckless Pools slip to third straight defeat

“It’s disappointing. I can’t ask for much more from the players,” Askey said.

"Putting the ball in the back of the net was the one thing we lacked tonight. We created enough chances and their keeper has played really well.

"The goal they scored, I thought, was a blatant foul.

"He was doing it all game and it’s very rare that he gave a foul. They were pulling and pushing. It sounds like sour grapes but it’s cost us tonight.

"We haven’t had a penalty given that should have been given. So things are not going for us, but as regards the performance I thought we performed well tonight.”

