Hartlepool have found things difficult of late in the National League prior to their 3-1 win over Eastleigh a week ago and must now look to build on that success in the FA Cup.

Pools welcome National League North side Chester to Victoria Park with a place in Sunday’s first round draw at stake.

Despite their win over Eastleigh, the break from National League duty seemed like it came at a good time for Askey’s side who have been struggling for form and fitness over the last month.

John Askey may rotate his Hartlepool United squad against Chester in the FA Cup.

Askey admits the meeting with Calum McIntyre’s side provides an opportunity to make changes to his squad – with one eye, perhaps, on the trip to Aldershot in seven days time.

But the Hartlepool boss believes whichever side he fields this afternoon should relish the opportunity whilst warning his players they will need to approach the game in the right manner if they are to avoid an upset.

"Whatever team we put out will be strong, but it does give us an opportunity to have a look at one or two players who’ve not been playing,” said Askey.

"The most important thing is the league and if we feel necessary to change it then we will.

Terrell Agyemang could make his Hartlepool United debut against Chester. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"We’ve had [Terrell] come in from Middlesbrough who we’ll need to look at at some stage. It was the same when we had a look at Zak, if we’re bringing lads in then we need to see what they can do.

"It’s about how you approach the game. When you’re playing against a team in the league below if you don’t approach it right then you know what to expect and we all know with the FA Cup if you’re not at it then it can bite you.

"Chester have got players who have played at a higher level and on their day they’re capable of causing an upset. We’ve got to make sure it isn’t us an upset is caused against.”

Askey added: “You’ve got to relish it when you play in the FA Cup. It’s always special.

"It lifts the club if you can get a good run going, and obviously the prize money always helps, but when you play in the FA Cup it’s like a relief from league games and you can relax a little bit more.

“It keeps the confidence going and it can create a buzz around the town and that can lead to an improvement in the league as well and that’s been my experience of a good cup run, that it’s tended to transpire into the league.”