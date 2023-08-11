Askey was without both Finney and Dieseruvwe for the club's opening game of the new National League season at Barnet, with former Crewe Alexandra midfielder Finney injured and summer signing Dieseruvwe suspended.

And Pools could continue to be without Finney this weekend as Askey’s side host Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium with the 25-year-old still struggling for fitness – with midfielder Kieran Wallace remaining absent with a toe injury.

Finney has been dealing with an ankle injury which has kept him sidelined since featuring in the pre-season win over Redcar Athletic last month and has only taken part in limited training sessions ahead of the visit of Mike Williamson’s side.

Oliver Finney remains an injury doubt for Hartlepool United as they host Gateshead in the National League at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

"Oli trained so we’re hoping today he’ll be okay,” Askey told BBC Radio Tees.

"It’s a funny one because it’s his achilles, so it does flare up when the surfaces are hard.

"He seems to be able to train one day and then he can’t train the following day so we just have to be careful with him. But he’s struggled with injuries for quite a number of years now.”

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe is available for Hartlepool United in their National League fixture with Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID

Despite question marks over Finney’s fitness heading into the weekend, Askey will be boosted by the return of Dieseruvwe who looks set to make his Hartlepool debut.

The striker, who scored 13 times last year, missed the opening day defeat at the Hive through suspension after a red card picked up in FC Halifax’s penultimate game last season but will be available to partner Josh Umerah against Gateshead.

"It’s a big plus because I’m hoping he’s going to be a big player for us this season,” Askey said of Dieseruvwe.

"He offers something that the other players don’t give us and I think we missed that a little bit last season, somebody who can actually get hold of the ball and bring others into play and is also a threat in the air.