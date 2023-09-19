Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Askey’s side travel to Moss Lane on the back of successive defeats against Oxford City and Woking having also lost their 100 per cent record at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools have had to deal with multiple setbacks in recent weeks with Askey losing several key players within his team – midfielder Callum Cooke the latest to be sidelined for a significant period with an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Askey must look to get a response out of his side with Pools facing back-to-back away games in the space of three days at Altrincham before Saturday’s trip to Dagenham & Redbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United head to Altrincham in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID

"It’s difficult to know what to say to supporters because they get frustrated and I get frustrated,” Askey said when looking ahead to a busy schedule.

"It won't be through a lack of trying that we don’t get results.

"We’ve got to turn it around now and get everybody back onside. We’ve got two away games now, hopefully we can get six points and then things look different again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we know football has its ups and downs and all you can do is fight. Some of what we’re seeing is not acceptable. There have been a few strong words said in the last week or so and hopefully that has an effect.”

Pools will be without Cooke and will also need to assess the fitness of defender Alex Lacey after he was forced off midway through the first half of the defeat to Woking with a head injury.

The Robins, too, will be without some of their key players after the recent injury news regarding star signing Olly Crankshaw from Stockport County.

The winger went off in the recent defeat at Barnet after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury – a similar injury to Hartlepool’s Dan Dodds.