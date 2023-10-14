Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool were booed off at full-time as their FA Cup adventure was over before it really started after National League North side Chester secured a deserved passage into the first round.

Askey certainly gave the competition his full respect by naming an unchanged team from the side who defeated Eastleigh in the National League a week previous – but there was nothing to show for it as Chester executed their game plan to perfection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite dominating possession, Hartlepool were found wanting throughout the game with a lack of ideas and cutting edge as Calum McIntyre’s side were twice able to pick Pools off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Askey labelled Hartlepool United's FA Cup exit as shocking following a 2-0 defeat to Chester.

Elliott Whitehouse swept home with a fine finish from Chester’s first foray into the Hartlepool half after 13 minutes before the visitors produced a determined display to limit Pools.

And the second half followed in a similar manner as Pools were caught again when Charlie Caton met a promising ball from George Glendon before beating defender Emmanual Onariase all ends up to finish well beyond Pete Jameson.

Askey’s side offered nothing in return as they limped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on a desperate afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The FA Cup can create a lot of interest in the football club. It can give the club a huge lift and get people noticing the football club. It’s shocking that we’ve gone out in the manner we’ve gone out,” Askey said.

"I don't mind if we have a real good go, but I didn’t feel that was the case today.

"Not only do I have to look at the players, I have to look at myself as well for the reasons why.

"We had loads of the ball but we didn’t move the ball quickly enough and we didn’t compete when the ball went into their box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where the last two performances have been promising, this is one to forget.

"But, having said that, you can’t forget performances like that because it’s not good enough and it’s not acceptable.