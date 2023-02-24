Having earned promotion in his most recent job at York City, Askey now faces the demands of trying to avoid relegation as he arrives at Hartlepool with just 13 games remaining to save their Football League status.

“It probably is [my biggest challenge], from the position we’re in,” said Askey.

John Askey is unveiled as the new Hartlepool United manager at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I don't think that’s a reflection of the players we’ve got, especially if everybody is fit. The squad is more than good enough to get out of it but Keith had to deal with a lot of injuries as well and that’s been a big part of the results we’ve had.

“It’s a tough challenge but we can’t have any excuses. Whoever goes out on that pitch, as long as the supporters can see they’re giving their all and we’re trying to play at a high tempo and trying to win the game, I’m sure they’ll get behind us.”

Despite Hartlepool’s precarious position, Askey believes he can call on his previous experiences in management at York and Port Vale to help aid his cause at the Suit Direct Stadium but he concedes he will need to hit the ground running.

“It’s a situation I’ve been in before with Port Vale. At the time they were in a downward spiral and we managed to turn it around,” Askey said.

John Askey (r) and Chairman, Raj Singh pictured as Askey is announced as the new Hartlepool United manager. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We had a little bit longer to do that but it was a similar sort of situation. So it is something I’ve come across before.

“Even going into York, I think we were about 16th in the league but still managed to get promoted.

“You try to draw on previous experiences but everything is different and it’s different players. It’s going to be a challenge but it’s one I think we can get out of.

He added to The Mail: “It can’t be slow and steady. It’s got to be pretty much automatic which I’m aware of.

“It’s going to be difficult, there’s no getting over that. But the players know that and the supporters know that and I know that.”

Prior to his exit, former manager Curle had suggested Hartlepool will need to win at least five of their remaining 13 league games if they are to stand a chance of survival and that is a view Askey shares, although the focus will remain on the next game.

“You’ve got to just concentrate on each game. If you start to get ahead thinking we need this or we need that - you never know what you need,” said Askey.

“We just concentrate on ourselves and try to get three points. If you don’t, you move onto the next one.

