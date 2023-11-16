John Askey is not afraid to call his players out when he feels the need to but the Hartlepool United boss remains keen to pick up confidence ahead of an important fixture with York City.

John Askey returns to York City with Hartlepool United this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey returns to his former stomping ground this weekend with Hartlepool still struggling following a 2-2 draw with Ebbsfleet on their return to National League action.

Askey watched on as his side twice let a lead slip, including in second half stoppage time, as results continue to evade the Hartlepool boss.

Askey, in the past, has pulled no punches when demanding more from his players – particularly in defence, with Pools boasting one of the National League’s worst defensive records.

But Askey insists now may not be the time to pile on his players who he accepts are short of confidence given the club’s recent form.

"We need results. We’re at that stage of the season where it doesn’t matter how you play, it’s about getting the three points,” he said.

"We can’t keep conceding goals and I keep saying it over and over again. We’ve got to find a way of winning. At the moment we can’t.

“There’s no use me going in there and keeping on shouting and screaming. There’s one or two in there who are struggling at the moment with confidence.

"When you’re struggling with confidence you have to fight harder and you have to run harder and one or two have to realise that.

"It only comes through encouraging them really, and letting them know that you can’t play well every week and when you’re not playing well then you have to give something else to the team. That’s the secret as to why some players play week in, week out and why some players have careers where they’re in and out.

"But it’s no use me hammering people who are lacking in confidence, we’ve got to try and lift them and encourage them.

"We’ve just got to come in and go again and see what we can get out of the York game.”