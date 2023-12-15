News you can trust since 1877
John Askey outlines Hartlepool United's transfer strategy ahead of January window with Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town loan deals to end

John Askey says that planning has already started for Hartlepool United as far as any potential transfer dealings go next month when the EFL transfer window opens in January but has warned it may be difficult to bring certain players in.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:33 GMT
Hartlepool have been able to work outside the parameters of the traditional English transfer window this season with clubs in the National League not having to comply with those rules. That has already led to Askey bringing in several new additions since the start of the season on short-term deals with the likes of Sunderland’s Zak Johnson, Harrogate Town’s Joe Mattock and more recently Sheffield Wednesday’s Ciaran Brennan.

But despite their ability to bring players in throughout the season, Askey has revealed there has been plans drafted up ahead of the transfer window opening up next month with regards to any players who may become available. Hartlepool remain light in certain areas – something which has undoubtedly impacted their National League campaign so far, but the Pools boss has conceded it won’t necessarily be easy to bring in any new additions with player demands likely to be a key factor.

"You’re always planning, but there’s so few players available and situations can change with clubs,” Askey explained to BBC Radio Tees.

John Askey has discussed Hartlepool United's approach ahead of the English transfer window reopening Picture by FRANK REIDJohn Askey has discussed Hartlepool United's approach ahead of the English transfer window reopening Picture by FRANK REID
John Askey has discussed Hartlepool United's approach ahead of the English transfer window reopening Picture by FRANK REID

"We can plan as much as we want but if players are not available then it doesn’t make any difference. We’re aware of people who might be available who we’d like to take but whether that will come to fruition [in January] I don’t know.

"I think we’re open to both [loans and permanent deals].” he added.

"It will depend on wages, but if players become available then whatever their situation is it could be permanent or loan.”

Zak Johnson's loan deal from Sunderland is set to expire in the New Year. Picture by FRANK REIDZak Johnson's loan deal from Sunderland is set to expire in the New Year. Picture by FRANK REID
Zak Johnson's loan deal from Sunderland is set to expire in the New Year. Picture by FRANK REID
Pools will have to consider their stance on a number of current players within their squad next month with the aforementioned Johnson, Mattock and Brennan all set to see their loan deals expire over the course of the next few weeks. Elsewhere, Askey will have to be alert to the possibility of Harrogate recalling goalkeeper Pete Jameson should they feel it necessary, meaning there could be a number of changes needed in the New Year.

But Askey has reiterated the club cannot panic over any potential deals – ensuring any transfer is the right deal for the club moving forward.

"What we can’t do is panic, and the fact that we need to bring in certain people in certain positions, we just can’t bring anybody in,” he said.

"You can’t do that, especially on a long-term deal. What I’ve tried to do if we’ve needed a position, and we’re not sure about a player, is to bring them in short-term and then you’re not stuck with them. But we know what we need. Whether we can get what we need is a different matter.

Joe Mattock is another loan deal with Hartlepool United which is set to expire. Picture by FRANK REIDJoe Mattock is another loan deal with Hartlepool United which is set to expire. Picture by FRANK REID
Joe Mattock is another loan deal with Hartlepool United which is set to expire. Picture by FRANK REID
"If you’re going out and spending hundreds of thousands then you can go out and get somebody. You can plan and say we’re going to target him. But we’re not in that position, so it’s just a matter of keeping our ears to the ground and seeing what is available when the transfer window opens for the league.”

