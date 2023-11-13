Few would have predicted Jake Hastie to have been the source of Hartlepool United’s joy against Ebbsfleet United in what John Askey has described as the best way for the former Rangers man to answer his critics.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It goes without saying it has been a difficult time for Hastie over the best part of the last 18-months since his arrival at Hartlepool.

The 24-year-old joined from 2022 Europa League finalists Rangers in what threatened to be the club’s most significant piece of transfer business last summer ahead of their second successive League Two campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastie brought with him bags of potential having also done well during a brief loan spell with Rotherham United in League One – it felt as though he may have been the one to replace Hartlepool’s outgoing player of the year, Luke Molyneux.

Jake Hastie came off the bench to score his second goal of the season for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Much like the rest of last season’s squad, however, Hastie struggled from the off and became a target for criticism from supporters before, ultimately, being left out of the side altogether.

The Scotsman made his final appearance of last season in the 2-1 home defeat to Colchester United as a substitute back in January, having gone the first six months of his Hartlepool career without a goal.

The winger’s time at Hartlepool felt as though it could be over in the summer, with Askey having also not used Hastie during the run-in last season after his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And yet Hastie was named on the bench for Pools’ opening day fixture at Barnet where he would come on as a substitute to spark something of a comeback with a goal, as well as winning a penalty, in their 3-2 defeat.

Jake Hastie scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the opening day defeat to Barnet.

It wasn’t to be a turning point for Hastie, though, who made just three further substitute appearances following that opening day defeat prior to Saturday’s introduction against Ebbsfleet.

Hastie’s game time is below even that of Osazee Aghatise’s this season, despite the midfielder spending just four weeks with the club.

And yet the Scotsman was brought in from the cold against Ebbsfleet and made a big impression when scoring what should have been the winner – only for Pools to concede deep into added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hastie’s impact impressed boss Askey, who conceded it has been difficult to include the 24-year-old given the criticism he gets from supporters before praising the former Rangers man for coming up with the best possible answer.

It's been a difficult time for Jake Hastie at Hartlepool United since his move from Rangers. Picture by FRANK REID

“Jake is one of those where when I came into the club, whether he’d had a bad time or not, I’m not sure,” said Askey.

"When he’s played the crowd have got on his back and it’s been difficult to play him because of that.

"But he’s done really well in training, he never gets his head down [about things], he keeps working really hard and you could see he was closing people down and working as hard as he could and I’m really pleased he got the goal because he hasn’t had a good time of it and he’s had a lot of stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad