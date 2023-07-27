Askey has had plenty to contend with since the end of last season after the club’s relegation from the Football League.

The club has been put up for sale whilst a number of players who were out of contract left, rather than look to sign a new deal.

Of those who have left, Askey has lost a number of key players including full-back Jamie Sterry and club captain Nicky Featherstone.

John Askey has highlighted the positions he feels Hartlepool United still need to strengthen. Picture by FRANK REID

But Askey has been able to put those setbacks to one side as he has looked to rebuild a squad capable enough to mount a promotion charge back in the National League.

With the new season upon us, Askey has brought in eight new faces to freshen up the squad with goalkeepers Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson, defenders Kieran Burton and Emmanuel Onariase, midfield duo Kieran Wallace and Anthony Gomez-Mancini and strikers Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Chris Wreh.

The additions have added a balance to Askey’s squad whilst meeting the characteristic traits deemed necessary by the Pools boss.

And although Askey remains keen to add further to his squad over the coming weeks, he is pleased with how things have progressed so far.

Askey said: "We still need a natural right-back – although Brody has done really well when he’s gone in there, so at least we know that he’ll push whoever is there for a place.

"With Kieran [Wallace] being out with his toe then we’re looking for somebody to fill that position as well.