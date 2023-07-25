John Askey provides significant Josh Umerah update amid interest in Hartlepool United striker

Umerah returned to action for Hartlepool in the weekend draw with Blyth Spartans before featuring against Northern League side Redcar Athletic on Tuesday where he scored his first goal of pre-season.

Umerah swept home well to give Hartlepool the lead after they had fallen behind to a deflected Layton Watts strike in the opening minutes of the game at Green Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was starting alongside new signing Emmanuel Dieseruvwe for the first time and teed up his strike partner for the equaliser soon after Redcar’s opener.

John Askey is confident Josh Umerah will stay with Hartlepool United this summer. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey replaced Umerah at the break as Hartlepool went on to secure a 5-1 win over the Northern League team before revealing he remains hopeful Umerah will stay at the club this season after a number of rejected offers.

The Hartlepool boss recently confirmed the club had turned down 'good offers' for the man who scored 15 times last season but can now see the striker remaining with the club.

"Yeah [I'm confident he will stay],” Askey told BBC Radio Tees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have turned down bids and that shows the ambition of the club. It would have been quite easy for the chairman to have accepted the bids.

"If something comes in that you can’t refuse then it’s a different matter and we can use the money to further improve the squad and it’ll give Josh the chance to play at a higher level, but I don’t think it will happen now which, for me as manager, it’s nice to have a player like Josh.”

Askey added: “Josh looked sharper, he took his goal really well, as well as making Mani’s goal.