Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool were heavily beaten by the National League newcomers despite twice taking the lead as Ross Jenkins' side ran away with things following a stunning second half display.

But Pools may have to look at themselves as to why the game got away from them in the second half having been in complete control for almost an hour of the game after Callum Cooke had excellently restored their lead in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complacency is a word which surfaced a little during the recent win over Wealdstone after Hartlepool had enjoyed such control before allowing Stuart Maynard’s side to trouble them in the second half, and it’s a word which will be considered again here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Askey has warned Hartlepool United against complacency in the National League after their 5-2 defeat against Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID

At 1-0 and 2-1 up, this game was there for Hartlepool and yet they allowed Oxford back into things.

Last season the two clubs were two divisions apart – with this the first ever time the two sides had met. It goes without saying that Hartlepool, in theory, should possess more quality within their ranks, but that is irrelevant if the mental approach wavers at all.

Ultimately, however, that is all background noise and what happens across the white line is what will determine the outcome with Hartlepool, in the end, deservedly beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Askey was keen to refute claims of any complacency against Oxford, he also sent a warning to his players of the threat it may cause.

Hartlepool United suffered a heavy defeat against Oxford City. Picture by FRANK REID

“We’re in the same league, and that’s what supporters have to realise. There’s no easy games,” said Askey.

“There was no complacency, not with the messages anyway.

“If you want to win games [you can’t be complacent]. We’re not that good that we’re going to roll teams over.

"They’ve [Oxford] been used to winning and coming to places like this is not easy if you’re not at it. First half we were, second half we weren’t and we paid the price.