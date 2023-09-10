Oxford City boss keen to enjoy victory over 'strong' Hartlepool United

Watch more videos on Shots!

Jenkins’ side continued to ride their wave of momentum following promotion to the National League last season with a blockbuster victory over Hartlepool – despite Pools twice taking the lead.

The Hoops won for the first time in their previous home fixture against Boreham Wood when scoring four times, before scoring three at Solihull Moors and then capping a remarkable couple of weeks by notching five against John Askey’s side.

And Jenkins, who conceded Hartlepool were the better team for periods, admits it’s a result his side need to savour.

Oxford City claimed a memorable win over Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

“They are a really good team and play in a good manner,” said Jenkins.

"They had some good patterns and some good rhythms and switched play really well. And that was challenging for us.

"They were the better team [in the first half], they had all the possession and we struggled to get out at times, but that’s when the character and togetherness really kicks in

“Once we tweaked a few things around 55 minutes I thought we settled and really got into our stride.

“To beat any team in this league is an achievement for the football club with where we’ve come from and today is just another stepping stone to where we want to be, but it’s one we need to enjoy."

Jenkins had been full of praise for Hartlepool ahead of the fixture, admitting Pools would be ‘organised, fit, structured and well-drilled.’

And the Oxford boss credited Hartlepool’s start to the game, as well as Callum Cooke’s goal which helped restore Pools’ lead in the first half.

“They started really fast and got into their rhythm quicker than us which doesn’t normally happen to us at home, but they started the better team,” he said.

"We were defending for large periods. It was about us weathering that spell. Their first goal we can definitely avoid but their second goal is a worldie. It's a brilliant goal.