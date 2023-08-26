Hartlepool have moved to tie down manager Askey to a longer term deal just six months after taking over at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Askey was appointed by the club in February ahead of the final 13 games of the League Two season, after his surprise exit from York City last year, when signing a contract until the summer of 2024.

Askey’s arrival saw a shift in Hartlepool’s performances as they made a fist of their survival challenge – something which would, ultimately, fall short as Pools were relegated back to the National League after finishing three points below Crawley Town.

John Askey has signed a new deal with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Chairman Raj Singh, however, was keen to ensure Askey would remain at the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, with Askey’s status confirmed before the club’s final game in League Two.

Askey has since got to work over the summer in reshaping his squad for a promotion challenge and an immediate return to the Football League.

Despite an opening day setback, Pools have made a bright start to their National League season winning their following three games and Singh has now moved to tie down Askey with a two-year extension that will see him remain with the club until 2026.

And Hartlepool chairman Singh expressed his delight at being able to extend Askey’s stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I am delighted to see John sign a new extended contract. Lee [Rust] has been working hard behind the scenes recently to secure the deal and it’s great to get it over the line,” said Singh.

“The improvements since John joined have been clear for everyone to see. He had an excellent track record before arriving and has come in and immediately shown that he understands players and demands at this level and indeed those above.

“On that basis I felt it was very important for the club to secure John with some longevity. I hope it will provide a critical piece of the jigsaw and a platform to build upon, not just this season but beyond.

“From speaking to John, I know he understands and sees the potential that the club has and I believe he will stay with the project, which is critical to Pools for achieving our goals.

“We must be patient, but I hope that things continue to grow and improve as John gets more time to shape the squad, the staff and the football.

“I know that some fans were concerned that we’d lose John and I am therefore pleased to be able to confirm the announcement for the supporters and the club.”

Hartlepool boss Askey also commented on his new deal, admitting he is ‘flattered’ to receive a contract extension.

“I am delighted to be signing an extension on my contract for the next three seasons,” said Askey.

“It is very flattering to be offered a new contract and I’m looking forward to continuing working with the chairman and all the staff at the club.