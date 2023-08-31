Askey put pen to paper to extend his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium until 2026 to provide some much needed stability at the club as they look to make a quick return to the Football League.

Askey’s initial deal with the club was due to run until the end of the season following his appointment in February.

And despite being unable to prevent the club from slipping back into the National League Askey was seen as integral to Hartlepool's plans moving forward, something which chairman Raj Singh expressed when the deal was announced.

"It was very important for the club to secure John with some longevity,” said Singh.

"I hope it will provide a critical piece of the jigsaw and a platform to build upon, not just this season, but beyond.”

The lure of managing in the Football League is what originally attracted Askey to the job, but that longevity is something which also appealed to him ahead of signing his new contract, although the Hartlepool boss knows that any success during his time with the club will be determined by results on the field.

"I’m flattered to be offered a contract so early on – I’ve only been here a few months,” said Askey.

John Askey says he was flattered to receive a new contract with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

"It’s nice and hopefully it gives the club a little bit of stability and if we can keep winning games it will be an enjoyable time.

"I’m under no illusions it’s about winning games. I’ll be trying my best. Win, lose or draw it won’t be through lack of trying.”

Contract negotiations can often be long, drawn out processes but with Askey the procedure was fairly straightforward.

Askey has often stated his affiliation for Hartlepool supporters, with fans having shown their affinity towards the 58-year-old throughout his six months in charge.

And Askey has revealed it was they, rather than being given any assurances from the club in terms of budgets or recruitment, that convinced him to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"Not really because the chairman, from my point of view, has tried to be there and help and I think that will continue to be the case,” Askey explained when asked if he had been given any assurances to complement his new deal.

"He seems as though he’s enjoying it so that was never a concern for me.

"The main reason for signing is the support that I’ve had.

"The supporters have been fantastic and I think we’ve got a good team, so why would you think about going anywhere else? Not that I’ve been offered anything.

"I’m more than happy to stay, it’s a privilege to manage the football club.”