Kelly is to leave his role as Hartlepool’s sporting director in September after it was announced he will step down due to personal reasons.

Kelly arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in February alongside manager Askey, as the club looked to move in a different direction by utilising a director model.

Both Kelly and Askey have forged a relationship over the summer as they worked together to identify transfer targets with as many as nine new arrivals at the club prior to the beginning of the new National League season.

John Askey (right) has highlighted the working relationship he has with Hartlepool United sporting director Darren Kelly (left) who is to leave the club.

Kelly was tasked with linking the football department to the boardroom with staff appointments, player scouting and recruiting, contract negotiations, loan club relations, academy development and facility use.

But the 44-year-old will leave the club after six months following an agreement met by both parties due to what the club described as ‘personal circumstances.’

Kelly said ahead of his departure: “I'm very proud of the work that we have done this summer in preparation of trying to get the club back to where it truly belongs in the Football League.

"I’ve created some fantastic friendships and reflection is always an important thing to do in these types of roles.

“I’ve had the utmost pleasure of working with some great people at the football club and I want to thank the chairman and Lee [Rust], who have been brilliant and so supportive in my role.

"The chairman has fully backed John and I, which is evident in the signings that have been made.

“John, as manager, has been an absolute joy to work with from day one.”

And Askey has now responded to the news of Kelly’s imminent exit by reiterating the relationship he shared with Kelly was a positive one, whilst suggesting the 44-year-old will be welcome back at the club in the future.

"I’ve had a good relationship with Darren, it’s worked well,” Askey told BBC Radio Tees.

"A lot of the players who we’ve brought in were players that I know, but when you’ve got a good working relationship, and things have gone well, then it’s always disappointing to see somebody going.

"Darren has left for personal reasons so we just wish him all the best and hopefully, if he does get back into football, if there’s something available at Hartlepool then he might consider it again.

"But it’s a shame he’s had to go because we have had a good working relationship.”

Kelly will remain with the club until September as he looks to hand over the role with Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh confirming they will seek to replace Kelly with a new sporting director.

“We are disappointed to lose him but family always comes first,” Singh said.