Kemp was one of 11 January signings when arriving on loan from MK Dons.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who progressed through the ranks at West Ham United as a youngster, went straight into the Hartlepool line-up in the win over Doncaster Rovers in February and became a regular until injury forced him to miss the final few games of his loan spell with the club.

In that time, Kemp contributed nine goals and two assists in 16 appearances – unfortunately not enough for Hartlepool to avoid the drop.

But despite Askey's recent public frustrations with certain players in his squad, the Pools boss has praised Kemp for his attitude while he has been at the Suit Direct Stadium and backed the midfielder to progress off the back of this move.

"For somebody to come in on loan and do what he’s done is excellent,” said Askey.

"He was a big reason why we got some of the results that we got. He’s been honest and he’s probably played in one or two games where he perhaps shouldn’t have played with his ankle.

"Dan has got a good attitude to football. He’ll go back to MK Dons and I’m sure he’ll kick on and go on to have a good career. All we can do is thank him for what he’s done.”

Dan Kemp will return to MK Dons after his loan spell with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Kemp had recently been involved in some community work for the club at a local school and the midfielder admitted following his hat-trick heroics against Grimsby Town over the Easter weekend how special the bond has been with supporters.

“I’m so grateful for the support since I’ve come in. Even the first game, the reception I got was brilliant,” said Kemp.

"I feel them behind me every time I play. We’ve got a special relationship so we’ll see what happens. I’m just loving my time whilst I’m here and all I can do every time I go out and play for Hartlepool is guarantee I’ll give my best.

Dan Kemp scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

