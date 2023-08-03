Hartlepool make their return to competitive action for the first time since suffering relegation from the Football League last season with the club keen to make amends this year with a promotion charge.

Askey’s side face a challenging return to the National League with a trip to the Hive to take on a Barnet team who finished in the play-offs last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools then return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face a local clash with Gateshead as they adjust to life back in non-league.

John Askey has laid down a promotion gauntlet to his Hartlepool United squad ahead of the new National League season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And while Askey will be keen to quickly steady the ship at Hartlepool following the disappointment of last season, the Pools boss suggests promotion back to League Two will be the only way this season can be defined as a success come the end of April.

“There’s expectations on us to do well and hopefully we’ll be pushing at the top end of the table, that’s where we need to be,” said Askey.

"We need to get back up as soon as we can.

“Come the end of the season we need to be pushing and if you can get on a good run then anything can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s tough because there’s only one that goes up [automatically]. The main thing is that we’re in and around it, but it will only be a good season if we get promoted.”

Askey has tasted success in the National League before when guiding Macclesfield to the title in 2018.

And the Pools manager believes his Hartlepool squad are more equipped to mount a promotion challenge than the Silkmen of five years ago.

“It’s totally different, but I think we’ve got more of a chance than what Macclesfield had at the start of that season,” said Askey.

"If you can get into the players the same attitude as the Macclesfield players had, then we’ve got more than enough ability to achieve something.