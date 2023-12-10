John Askey admitted he was pleased to get Hartlepool United’s FA Trophy tie with City of Liverpool ‘out the way’ in what felt almost like a no win situation for his side.

Hartlepool got the job done in the third round of the FA Trophy when coming from behind from a half-time deficit to the Northern Premier League West side to claim, in the end, a comfortable 5-1 victory.

Pools found themselves in more of a fight than they would have liked when Purples striker Josh Quarless fired in his 14th goal of the season inside the opening three minutes as he curled a free kick low beyond Joel Dixon. Askey’s side fashioned a number of chances in the first half but were thwarted by some inspired goalkeeping from City stopper Jack Atkinson before the conditions then threatened to play a part in the second half.

At 1-0 down, and with a buoyant home crowd to contend with, Pools also had to deal with the elements as they were kicking up hill and into the storm as torrential rain and winds battered Merseyside.

But Askey’s side were able to keep their composure as their superiority would shine through with five second half strikes, two from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe along with goals from Nicky Featherstone, Callum Cooke and Louis Stephenson as the home side were also reduced to nine men with goalscorer Quarless and captain Danny Mitchley shown red cards as Pools moved into the next round.

But for Askey, it was about negotiating a potential hurdle ahead of their return to the National League.

“It ended up being comfortable,” he told BBC Radio Tees. “First half we conceded so early from a free kick and it makes it so difficult when you’re playing in conditions like we’re playing in, there’s not much worse conditions you can play in with the wind being so strong.

"But we had chances in the first half and they seemed to hit the keeper every time we had a shot, we just couldn’t get going and you do get a little bit frustrated. Sometimes it's a little bit easier playing against the wind than what it is with it and that turned out to be the case.

"I wasn’t happy [at half-time]. We had to move the ball quicker and carry on believing in ourselves and they did that – Fergie was getting forward really well and started causing them problems and that’s where the majority of our attacks came from down that left hand side and it ended up with five goals. But we’re just pleased to get it out the way.”

Askey added: “It was a sloppy start. It should have been dealt with and then you’re questioning where the wall is, but I think it’s come back about four or five yards to go into the bottom corner and you’re just thinking ‘is it going to be one of those days?’