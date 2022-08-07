Jackson, like Pools manager Paul Hartley, is new into the role with Wimbledon having been appointed earlier this summer following the Dons’ relegation from League One last season.

And the former Charlton Athletic boss got off to a bright start last week, watching his side claim a 2-0 win over Gillingham.

But Pools were able to hold Jackson’s men to a goalless draw at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Hartley’s side more than good value for their point in the end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnnie Jackson was complimentary towards Hartlepool United after the goalless draw at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s a decent point on the road. It’s a tough place to come – it always is,” Jackson told London News Online.

“There were moments in the second half where it could have gone the other way. We had better moments in the first half, but they had better moments in the second.

“I know from previous outings that it’s never easy to come here – they [Hartlepool] will pick up a number of points here.

“We had to defend our box. They made it difficult for us by putting a lot of crosses into our area – we defended it really well.

“A lot of teams won’t pick up points here. It’s a good start picking up four points from two games.”