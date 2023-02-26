Askey took to the Suit Direct Stadium dugout for the first time as his side claimed another dramatic draw having fought back from 3-1 down with two stoppage time goals.

And Askey’s task was made even more challenging after he was made to leave out star striker Umerah from his first Hartlepool squad.

Umerah remains Hartlepool’s leading scorer this season - three of which came in January as he scooped the PFA fans' player of the month award, but after the club confirmed the 25-year-old had missed training in the run up to the fixture with the Saddlers, Umerah was left out by Askey.

Josh Umerah missed Hartlepool United's draw with Walsall. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But Askey admits he was erring more on the side of caution before suggesting Umerah is likely to return for the trip to Tranmere Rovers.

“It was probably a bit more precautionary than anything because we felt if he played again he could be out for a while,” said Askey.

“So by giving him that rest he should be raring to go on Saturday.”

Peter Hartley undergoes treatment during Hartlepool United's 3-3 draw with Walsall. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Askey was handed a defensive issue during the draw with Walsall as centre-back Peter Hartley was taken off midway through the second half.

Hartley went down to receive lengthy treatment after a collision in the Walsall penalty area before minutes later he went down again off the ball.

“Peter got a concussion so I’m just hoping that he’s going to be available because I thought he did really well for us,” said Askey.