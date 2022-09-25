Keith Curle addresses fitness 'criticism' at Hartlepool United and what pleased him in Gillingham stalemate

Curle was taking interim charge for the first time after being appointed Paul Hartley’s successor but had to settle for a point on his league bow with Hartlepool unable to find a breakthrough at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But while Curle admitted to being pleased with the clean sheet, the Pools boss was also keen to highlight the importance of seeing his side finish the game on top.

In the early stages of the season much has been said about the possible fitness concerns among the Pools squad, as they laboured towards the end of games - which twice resulted in late equalisers for Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.

Keith Curle was satisfied with Hartlepool United's end to the game against Gillingham. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But against Gillingham, Curle was pleased to have witnessed his side finish the game strongly, with Pools pressing for a breakthrough right up to the 97th minute of the game.

“I think the pleasing thing was that we finished the game on the front foot,” said Curle.

“I’ve watched a couple of games back and there was a readiness to try and contain. We wanted to win today and I think that’s pleasing.

Gillingham's Hakeeb Adelakun battles with Hartlepool United's Wes McDonald. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Everybody connected with the football club has got an opinion,” Curle added to The Mail.

“There has been criticism labelled at the football club but today I thought we finished the game on the front foot. I thought we looked the fitter today.

“Can we get fitter? Yeah. Can we get stronger? Yeah. Can we win more games? Yeah.

“The best way to get the message over is on the grass with the players and spending time with them.

“I understand what the changing room is going through. I’ve been a player. They need clarity, they need simplicity and they need ‘well done’s,’ but they understand they only get well done’s if they do what I need them to do, when I need them to do it.